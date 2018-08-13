onedsgn std

Minimalist Business Card Vol. 10

onedsgn std
onedsgn std
  • Save
Minimalist Business Card Vol. 10 identity brand luxury modern simple clean minimalist template print card business card
Download color palette

Clean multipurpose business card template Ideal for personal identity. This super clean design has been crafted for the true professionals. Fully editable template, very easy to use and customize in Adobe Photoshop. You can change images of your choices, texts & colors easily.

Download Here : https://onedsgn.com

onedsgn std
onedsgn std

More by onedsgn std

View profile
    • Like