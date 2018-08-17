Akdesain

pharmacy logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
pharmacy logo clean illustration typography akdesain minimal branding logo design negative space creative healthy icon logos logo personal touch natural medical pharmacy shape hand
Download color palette

pharmacy + hand. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like