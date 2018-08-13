🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
For the past 2 years, we've been working with Mecum Auto Auctions to redesign several of its platforms, websites, and much more. With so many great assets, imagery, and content, we worked to design and build a website that houses content from its Mecum Monthly magazine. Here's an example of one template we designed for the online publication.
