CargoLoop Dashboard

CargoLoop Dashboard material modern saas dashboard logistics
Earlier this year, we worked with CargoLoop to redesign its application. Previously, the cargo shipping logistics application had major issues in terms of experience and design as the design hadn't been touched since its original creation nearly 15 years ago. We were brought in to bring order to the chaos. Here is one of the new features CargoLoop has implemented since, allowing its users to focus on their daily and weekly tasks to ensure they are achieving their goals through the use of a simple dashboard.

Posted on Aug 13, 2018
Designer. Educator. Dad.
