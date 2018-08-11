Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

App Analytics Go Analytics Pro

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
App Analytics Go Analytics Pro web sketch ux ui dashboard product illustration colors analytics design landing page app
App Analytics Go Analytics Pro web sketch ux ui dashboard product illustration colors analytics design landing page app
Download color palette
  1. app_analytics_-_go_analytics_pro_2x.png
  2. app_analytics_-_go_analytics_pro_4x.png

Happy Saturday Guys! This is a digital hero illustration and product design for the go analytics pro landing page. I hope you like it.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

App analytics to measure success 2x
Rebound of
App Analytics To Measure Success
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like