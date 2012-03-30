Joe Colombo

Bienal de Arte Joven

Joe Colombo
Joe Colombo
Bienal de Arte Joven bienal bienale biennial art joven youth santa fe argentina ten x stationery poster badge flyer card pins
Stationery design for the "Bienal de Arte Joven" in its 10th Edition, to be held in a few months in the city of Santa Fe, Argentina.

(These are not the official pieces).

