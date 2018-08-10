Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Taper Building - Icons

The Taper Building - Icons icons illustrator vector marque logo experience design customer journey graphic design design brand branding
The Taper Building - Icons

Icons for Shape Real Estate, promoting their new development The Taper Building in London, SE1. These were used throughout the developments branding and promotional material.

www.thetaperbuilding.com

