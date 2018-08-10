The Adventure Academy – Travel Site Concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey Dribbble! Happy to finally make my debut with this shot.
Advanir is a travel and hobby website concept around the idea of bundling activity packages for adventure-seekers that don't know where to start or want the process simplified. Check out the attachments for the full page and navigation mockups.