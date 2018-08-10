Danial Dashtizad
Miva

The Adventure Academy – Travel Site Concept

Danial Dashtizad
Miva
Danial Dashtizad for Miva
Hire Us
  • Save
The Adventure Academy – Travel Site Concept ecommerce website web ux ui homepage typography clean layout design debut
The Adventure Academy – Travel Site Concept ecommerce website web ux ui homepage typography clean layout design debut
Download color palette
  1. advanir-01.jpg
  2. advanir-1.jpg

Hey Dribbble! Happy to finally make my debut with this shot.

Advanir is a travel and hobby website concept around the idea of bundling activity packages for adventure-seekers that don't know where to start or want the process simplified. Check out the attachments for the full page and navigation mockups.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2018
Miva
Miva
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Miva

View profile
    • Like