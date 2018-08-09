Konstantin Vinogradov
roobinium

Cryptocurrency Dashboard Mobile App

Konstantin Vinogradov
roobinium
Konstantin Vinogradov for roobinium
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Dashboard Mobile App web token mobile interface ico ethereum dashboard cyberpunk cryptocurrency crypto ui blockchain
Download color palette

Hi buddy!

This is a mobile dashboard. User can buy tokens on the current screen.

I hope you enjoy it.

roobinium
roobinium
crypto 🪙 nft 🖼 defi 💸 csgo 🔫 trading 📊 real projects 👇
Hire Us

More by roobinium

View profile
    • Like