Hi.
I promised you this landing page last time so here it is (a little sneak peek).
This simple graph on the right was made in Illustrator, using old good Extrude & Bevel effect. Still works some time ;)
I'm going to show some animations for it (and bigger size), hope to have it on Monday.
Stay tuned!
Cheers!
Mik