Twin Peaks zine

Twin Peaks zine gouache illustration portrait twin peaks zine
a bit of my piece for a Twin Peaks zine my friend Andrea Kalfas is putting together!

EDIT - here is the final:
http://www.pingszoo.com/NEW-Twin-Peaks-Zine

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
