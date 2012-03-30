Bob Galmarini

Shirt Mock-up

Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Hire Me
  • Save
Shirt Mock-up illustration sharpie tshirt childrens neve inspired sketchbook pen and ink typography fight for creativity
Download color palette

Here is a mock up of the last sketch. will be a grey on grey print.

650595ec3021a159759e53b1fc2291d8
Rebound of
Fight for Creativity
By Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bob Galmarini

View profile
    • Like