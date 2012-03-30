wakaba

AppleScriptHTML icon

wakaba
wakaba
  • Save
AppleScriptHTML icon applescript html convert icon pasta machine pasta maker metal
Download color palette

This is an icon for Mac OS X application “AppleScriptHTML” that coverts AppleScript source code to HTML representing styles and formatting.

--
I redrew this to be 1024px. It will be adopted at next update.
[ preview ]

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
wakaba
wakaba

More by wakaba

View profile
    • Like