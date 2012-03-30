Rob Loukotka

Wait, What?

Wait, What? logo band music rock wood texture type slab serif
Logo for my buddy's awesome rock band in Chicago: 'Wait, What?'

I was going for something loud and energetic, but simple enough to make stamps / stencils etc. in the future. Print materials will probably involve a lot of ink pads or spray paint, so the less detail the better.

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
