Giuseppe Gerbino

Poster Norwegian Wood

Giuseppe Gerbino
Giuseppe Gerbino
  • Save
Poster Norwegian Wood illustration guitar murakami
Download color palette

Detail of a poster/cover illustration for the book of Murakami Haruki Norwegian Wood.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Giuseppe Gerbino
Giuseppe Gerbino

More by Giuseppe Gerbino

View profile
    • Like