Igor Garybaldi

Elfstore

Igor Garybaldi
Igor Garybaldi
  • Save
Elfstore elf elven ear logo logotype
Download color palette

Personal logo for Russian business man "Elf-trader" and his in Shop "Elfstore". In Russian word "Elf" is "Эльф". First symbol was used in logo.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Igor Garybaldi
Igor Garybaldi

More by Igor Garybaldi

View profile
    • Like