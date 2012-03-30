Alex Tass, logo designer

one dot - logo design wip

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
one dot - logo design wip creative colorful logo design logo design logo designer logotype type typography typographic brand identity branding custom made custom dot radio one 1 number blend circles dots rounded uno ein
Download color palette

1. - one dot. wip.

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like