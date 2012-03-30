Will Ruocco

Humpback Whale

Will Ruocco
Will Ruocco
  • Save
Humpback Whale whale illlustration humpback ocean blue sea creature mammal graphic design ruocco
Download color palette

The Humpback turned out to be a bigger challenge than I previously thought. It has such a distinct and cool shape - I wanted to make sure it was easily recognizable at first glance. I'm happy with the final results.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Will Ruocco
Will Ruocco

More by Will Ruocco

View profile
    • Like