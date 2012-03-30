The End Podcast

A podcast that my sister and I are starting where we'll be talking about young adult book/movies and their endings.

I'm trying to make this appeal to teenagers, with a slight lean to teenage girls, who will be primary audience. I was struggling with the color, but I think the blue is in a better direction that the previous shot. You can rest assured, there will be a glittery .gif at some point.

Also, the podcast won't be a serious book review, but more of a casual, I-don't-understand-this-book-explain-it-to-the-old-man-ha-ha-omg-so-funny-he-just-don't-know-ha-ha kind of podcast.

Thoughts?