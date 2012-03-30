Trevor Baum

Fuerza Bruta

Two approved wordmarks for the international theater show, Fuerza Bruta, which means Brute Force in Spanish.

Yes, the client requested that much texture and distress!

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
