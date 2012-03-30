Nikita Prokhorov

Connecticut Tennis Academy

Logomark development for the Connecticut Tennis Academy, which bridges the gap between the physical on-court element of the game and the learning/mental part of the game. The main logomark is in black/white, and the colors alternate depending on the surface which you are focusing on.

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
