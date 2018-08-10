🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is the cover illustration for a new post on Aerolab's blog. It's a step-by-step guide on how to create a customer journey map, which you can read here :point-left:
Also check the bigger image and the skech attached n_n
Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
