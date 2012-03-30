Joachim Roschka

iPhone 4 Illustrator Mockup

A full-vector iPhone 4 Mockup made with Adobe Illustrator for a new website I'm working on with my buddy Timo Nagel.

You can download and use it for free on http://bit.ly/H2wPVU

