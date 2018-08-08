Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bora Volkan Güler

Eczacibasi Kalipso Calendar Page

Bora Volkan Güler
Bora Volkan Güler
  • Save
Eczacibasi Kalipso Calendar Page schedule tasks sales page calendar kalipso force eczacibasi automation
Download color palette

Kalipso is an app that automates business tasks such as inventory control, sales processing, and tracking of customer interactions, as well as analyzing sales forecasts, performance etc.

You can also view Login Page shot.

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2018
Bora Volkan Güler
Bora Volkan Güler

More by Bora Volkan Güler

View profile
    • Like