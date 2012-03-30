Analeah Ricafranca Tabilas

Design Progress Bar

Analeah Ricafranca Tabilas
Analeah Ricafranca Tabilas
  • Save
Design Progress Bar progress bar sleek mac ui photoshop
Download color palette

Sometimes it annoys me when someone gives his/her "constructive criticism" in the middle of my designing process. I think it would be cool to have a progress bar on my forehead saying "designing please do not disturb" . . . or then again maybe not.

C0e065b4f18d2efe6b855738134a17b0
Rebound of
Sleek progress bar
By Nick O'Brien
View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Analeah Ricafranca Tabilas
Analeah Ricafranca Tabilas

More by Analeah Ricafranca Tabilas

View profile
    • Like