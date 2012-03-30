Anisotropy - Making The Odd Mistake

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I'd never heard of anisotropy until I read a comment which you can read here. http://dribbble.com/shots/492816-PartySmasher-Settings-dashboard?list=following#comment-1196119
The grain on the metal is what causes the anisotropic effect and the beams that occur have an opposite partner. There should never be an odd number of beams because of this.
If I've completely missed the ball then please tell me, and I'm sorry for the poor quality of the image. It was just to point something out.