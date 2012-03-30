Richard Schmidt

Cinema City iPhone Application

Cinema City iPhone Application
Cinema City iPhone App - It's a Reservation/Confirmation of tickets, the system allows sharing with twitter, Facebook, email as well add to the calendar and sync with the cinema kiosk thermal printer.

The bottom barcode and confirmation code has multiple windows that can be slider depending on the number of tickets reserved.

* The image above is a wireframe concept.

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
