Lookout illustration texture cd artwork panoramic cliff lighthouse tree water
Working on a panoramic illustration for the inside of the CD. In followin with the last piece, and the cover, I'm really pushing a more organic look.

Hopefully they all tie in nicely by the end :/

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
