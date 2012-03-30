Morgan Allan Knutson

Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson
Another peek at the little app that we're almost finished with @hypercompact. I've removed the title to keep it a bit of a secret for now.

I'm super stoked on that fretboard icon.

You like?

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson

