Shawn Borsky

Howyum!

Shawn Borsky
Shawn Borsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Howyum! logo food simple
Download color palette

Logo for a friend's new food blog that will have delightful video of food.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Shawn Borsky
Shawn Borsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shawn Borsky

View profile
    • Like