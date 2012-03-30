Cole Bemis

UPDATE: Here is the updated version based on the feedback of @Haziq Mir: http://goo.gl/O01ow

Just a simple little calendar. You might be seeing this as a freebie in the future. Feedback appreciated.

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
