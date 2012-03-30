chang-bong heo

The Giving Tree

'The Giving Tree' is a sticky memo pad that is shaped as the trunk of a tree. It is playful showing the essence of paper as it is. As the memo pad is used, the trunk of the tree will gradually disappear Sending messages of the effects of wasting paper. So the more it is used, the more trees will disappear. 'The Giving Tree' will be donating part of their proceeds to planting trees.

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
