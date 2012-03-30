Anthony Wartinger

Adobe Icons

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Hire Me
  • Save
Adobe Icons adobe icon ui photoshop illustrator indesign in design pink orange blue black
Download color palette

Daily Design. Not exactly in love with the Photoshop CS6 logo, thought I’d give it a go.

Here’s my take, just for fun.

See it larger here. http://awartinger.tumblr.com/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like