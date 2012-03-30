Brian Alvarez

Alice alic in wonder land alice illustration fairy tale
I've always wanted to illustrate alice in wonderland...this is my start. it would be an inside cover illustration or somethings along those lines.

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
