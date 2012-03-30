MUTI

PayPal icons pt.2

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
PayPal icons pt.2 icons vector colour naive fun play
Download color palette

Here are some more icons we created as part of a pitch for PayPal Australia.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like