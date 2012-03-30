John H. Sheridan

Let's try this one more time...

John H. Sheridan
John H. Sheridan
  • Save
Let's try this one more time... freight sans blog
Download color palette

It's time for me to launch my site. I've gone through at least 10 different concepts over the last year and never felt satisfied.

This time, I decided I'd choose a one versatile typeface (freight sans), lay the site on a basic grid, chose simple colors and settle with that. Here's the result.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
John H. Sheridan
John H. Sheridan

More by John H. Sheridan

View profile
    • Like