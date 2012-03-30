Jeff Portaro

Responsive Portfolio Site

Jeff Portaro
Jeff Portaro
  • Save
Responsive Portfolio Site portfolio responsive skeleton flexslider
Download color palette

I finally took the leap into responsive design with my portfolio site www.jeffportaro.com

This shot shows the layout for a mobile device like an iPhone.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Jeff Portaro
Jeff Portaro

More by Jeff Portaro

View profile
    • Like