Jordan Sparrow

Personal Cards

Jordan Sparrow
Jordan Sparrow
  • Save
Personal Cards sparrow business cards logo sticker effect design orange white
Download color palette

I made these awhile go. I wanted to try making a card that looked as if stickers were placed on them. These were mostly inspired by Milton Glaser.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Jordan Sparrow
Jordan Sparrow

More by Jordan Sparrow

View profile
    • Like