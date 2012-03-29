Gaddafi Rusli

Mocking mock sketch process paper color ux
Testing out Paper by Fiftythree for mocking up. Loving it so far.

Coming out with several options for re-alignment of our sharing page and sharing experience in general.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
