TJ Oslund

Len Bias project

TJ Oslund
TJ Oslund
  • Save
Len Bias project basketball nba sneaker icon logo len bias boston celtics maryland terrapins
Download color palette

From a project for Reebok basketball that never got off the ground. A special release in memory of Len Bias with proceeds going to the Len & Jay Bias Foundation.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
TJ Oslund
TJ Oslund

More by TJ Oslund

View profile
    • Like