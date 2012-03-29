Joe Immen

Mount Carmel Shot

Joe Immen
Joe Immen
  • Save
Mount Carmel Shot 1970s 70s mount carmel baseball card
Download color palette

Cd insert for Mount Carmel's new album, with lettering based on the 1972 Topps baseball card series.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Joe Immen
Joe Immen

More by Joe Immen

View profile
    • Like