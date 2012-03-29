Matt Kaufenberg

Monsterball - Maurice

Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg
  • Save
Monsterball - Maurice monsterball beastketball basketmonster basketball monster cartoon illustration
Download color palette

I really can't help myself.

Maurice is a bit of a doofus but he has cool hair so the other guys usually let him play.

F6ccb78ccb071087b675a8172d62ff81
Rebound of
Monsterball - Winfield
By Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg

More by Matt Kaufenberg

View profile
    • Like