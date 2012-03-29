Aleks Ivic

Pope Fiction (Christopher Walken)

Aleks Ivic
Aleks Ivic
  • Save
Pope Fiction (Christopher Walken) pope christopher walken
Download color palette

I referenced Christopher Walken's face when doing this but for some reason adding a goatee and removing his flat-top hair makes him look like Steve Buscemi.

Not sure if I should reference another picture of Christopher Walken here or utilize this.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Aleks Ivic
Aleks Ivic

More by Aleks Ivic

View profile
    • Like