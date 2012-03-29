Braden Kowitz

Sketching homepage concepts

Here's my first shot. It's going to be weird being a UX person in a VisD community. But here goes!

This is one way I get started with concepts – simple plain notecards. The medium encourages me to brainstorm because it feels great to have a stack of ideas when I'm done.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
