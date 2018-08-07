Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laura Philbert

Nekoto - New free font

Laura Philbert
Laura Philbert
  • Save
Nekoto - New free font cat free font
Download color palette

Nekoto is my first font, so feel free to send me feedback on Twitter @aloho_laura!

Download (Dropbox link) https://www.dropbox.com/s/lkibtb99bxa707u/nekoto.zip

This is a free font under the Open Font Licence, meaning that you can use it freely for personnal and commercial use.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2018
Laura Philbert
Laura Philbert
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Laura Philbert

View profile
    • Like