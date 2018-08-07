Nekoto - New free font

Trending designs to inspire you
Nekoto is my first font, so feel free to send me feedback on Twitter @aloho_laura!
Download (Dropbox link) https://www.dropbox.com/s/lkibtb99bxa707u/nekoto.zip
This is a free font under the Open Font Licence, meaning that you can use it freely for personnal and commercial use.