Matt Kaufenberg

Monsterball - Brutus

Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg
  • Save
Monsterball - Brutus basketmonster beastketball basketball monster caroon illustration monsterball
Download color palette

Had to do another one! @Christopher Lee named him Brutus which is perfect.

Sorry for deleting the other...forgot to rebound it.

F6ccb78ccb071087b675a8172d62ff81
Rebound of
Monsterball - Winfield
By Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg

More by Matt Kaufenberg

View profile
    • Like