Andreas Knutsson

sketch

Andreas Knutsson
Andreas Knutsson
  • Save
sketch sketch typography illustration type
Download color palette

When my computer died I made this sketch for my first "typo" ilustration. figured I would give it a shoot!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Andreas Knutsson
Andreas Knutsson

More by Andreas Knutsson

View profile
    • Like