Tim Resudek
PayPal

Button States

Tim Resudek
PayPal
Tim Resudek for PayPal
  • Save
Button States buttons
Download color palette

Default, Hover and Click states and a trisection

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
PayPal
PayPal
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by PayPal

View profile
    • Like