Sig Sauer gun 3d illustration
It seems everyone has to have a gun in their gallery as well, and it just so happens I'm working on one. This is a background prop for a series of 3D military watch designs I'm working on.

3D Studio MAX - Vray - Photoshop

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
