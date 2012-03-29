Huilin Dai

Chopstick Package Design

Huilin Dai
Huilin Dai
  • Save
Chopstick Package Design chopstick package japanese geisha
Download color palette

A rejected chopstick package design I did earlier for a restaurant.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Huilin Dai
Huilin Dai

More by Huilin Dai

View profile
    • Like